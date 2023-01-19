US Markets
Spain's construction material company Cosentino plans IPO - paper

January 19, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro and Jesus Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Spanish construction materials company Cosentino has hired investment banks JPMorgan JPM.N and Goldman Sachs GS.N to list its shares on the stock market, local newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday, citing unidentified market sources.

The family-owned company based in Almeria in Southern Spain, would be worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.24 billion), the newspaper said.

Cosentino is a leader in manufacturing and marketing tiles and other floor covering materials.

The company owns a retail chain in the U.S. and Canada.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment, while Cosentino was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9259 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Jesus Aguado Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

