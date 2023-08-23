Spain's conservative leader Feijoo to seek vote to become PM on Sept 26, 27

Adds details

MADRID, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo's will seek a parlimentary vote on Sep. 26 and 27 to become prime minister, Spanish lower house speaker Francina Armengol said on Wednesday.

Feijoo, whose People's Party got the most seats but failed to win an absolute majority in a national election last month, was on Tuesday to try to form a government.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will seek another term in office if Feijoo fails in his attempt.

