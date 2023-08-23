News & Insights

Spain's conservative leader Feijoo to seek vote to become PM on Sept 26, 27

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

August 23, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds details

MADRID, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Spanish conservative leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo's will seek a parlimentary vote on Sep. 26 and 27 to become prime minister, Spanish lower house speaker Francina Armengol said on Wednesday.

Feijoo, whose People's Party got the most seats but failed to win an absolute majority in a national election last month, was on Tuesday to try to form a government.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will seek another term in office if Feijoo fails in his attempt.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Emma Pinedo and John Stonestreet)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.