Spain's confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 200,000 - health ministry

Contributor
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data.

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters