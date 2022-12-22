Markets

Spain's competition watchdog fines two gas traders

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE

December 22, 2022 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog said on Thursday it had fined two natural gas traders a combined 4.8 million euros ($5.1 million) for not meeting deadlines to warn about changes in supplies to Spanish gas grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC.

The regulator, known as CNMC, said it had fined RWE Supply & Trading and Total Gas & Power.

($1 = 0.9389 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko Editing by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter)

