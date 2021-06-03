CAGR

Spain's Colonial to buy 100% of French unit SFL for 1 bln euros

Contributors
Clara-Laeila Reuters
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published

Spain's Inmobiliaria Colonial on Thursday said it would submit a voluntary takeover offer of around 1 billion euros to acquire its entire French subsidiary Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise.

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Inmobiliaria Colonial COL.MC on Thursday said it would submit a voluntary takeover offer of around 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) to acquire its entire French subsidiary Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL).

Colonial said its offer would be open to all minority shareholders of SFL and was in any case aiming to reach between 95% and 100% of the French company.

The Spanish real estate firm, specialised in office space, currently has an 82% stake in SFL.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila and Nathan Allen; editing by Jesús Aguado and David Evans)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More