Spain's coalition parties strike deal on 2023 budget

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The political parties in Spain's left-wing government coalition struck a deal on the 2023 budget, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, with details to be revealed at an afternoon news conference.

Ahead of regional and national elections set for 2023, the junior coalition partner, far-left Podemos, has pushed hard for clear signals in the budget to the left-wing electorate, such as aid to the poor and taxes on the wealthy.

"The 2023 budget will incorporate the largest social spending in history to strengthen the welfare state," said a government source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Budget details will be released at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon following a weekly cabinet meeting.

The Socialist party and Podemos have negotiated intensively as the official deadline to submit the budget expired last week. The two had already announced tax and spending increases for next year over the past weeks and public workers' wage hikes.

The budget, which must still be approved by parliament, in which the government lacks a majority, includes part of the European Union's Next generation funds to help recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, economy minister Nadia Calviño said the budget projected GDP growth of 2.1% in 2023, lower than a previously announced figure of 2.7%.

Spain does not have to comply with the EU fiscal rules in 2023, but the government has said it seeks to cut the deficit in an environment of high inflation - about 9% this year, expected to be reined in to 3% next year - and rising interest rates.

