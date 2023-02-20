Spain's Cepsa teams up with Dutch firms to supply green ammonia, sources say

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Cepsa signed an agreement on Monday with three Dutch companies to supply green ammonia to a terminal in the port of Rotterdam, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The ammonia, produced from hydrogen generated by renewable energy, could be exported or converted back into green hydrogen for industry in northwest Europe, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the deal is not yet public.

Green ammonia is a nascent technology that is expected to play an important role in transporting green hydrogen, though its feasibility hasn't been tested yet at a large scale.

The agreement was signed by Cepsa with private firms HES International, Gasunie Waterstof Holding and Vopak LNG, the sources said. The Dutch firms are developing the ACE terminal in Rotterdam, which will be Europe's largest for green ammonia.

Cepsa declined to comment, while the other companies were not immediately available to comment. The sources did not give any financial details of the project.

Ammonia is widely used to make agricultural fertilisers.

Cepsa aims to start the first exports from Spain in 2027 and the scope of the agreement will cover sustainable marine fuels and hydrogen as an end product, the sources said.

The agreement is another step towards securing clean energy for Europe and bolstering the green hydrogen corridor from the southern Spanish city of Algeciras to Rotterdam at a time when Spain is aiming to become a major player in the sector.

Cepsa is currently planning to invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in green hydrogen developments in Huelva and Algeciras, in one of the largest green hydrogen projects in Europe.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Additional reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Mark Potter)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.