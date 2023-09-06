News & Insights

World Markets
CG

Spain's Cepsa puts oil wells in Peru, Colombia up for sale -El Mundo

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

September 06, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Spanish privately held oil company Cepsa has put is oil wells in Peru and Colombia up for sale, newspaper El Mundo reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The wells represented about 9% of Cepsa's overall production in 2022, the newspaper said without providing any value for the assets.

The company declined to comment on the potential deal but told Reuters it is constantly evaluating its options to maximize the value of its assets within is transformation strategy.

Cepsa, which is controlled by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and U.S. firm Carlyle Group CG.O, has said it seeks to become a leader in biofuels and green hydrogen.

As part of that strategy it sold its oil and gas exploration and production assets in the United Arab Emirates to French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA earlier this year.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.