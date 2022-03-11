US Markets
CPF

Spain's Cepsa puts chemical unit sale on hold due to soaring energy prices, newspaper says

Contributors
Andres Gonzalez Reuters
Nathan Allen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

Spanish energy company Cepsa has put a planned sale of its chemicals business on hold while it examines the potential impact of spiralling energy prices from the Ukraine conflict, newspaper El Economista reported on Friday, citing sources.

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Cepsa has put a planned sale of its chemicals business on hold while it examines the potential impact of spiralling energy prices from the Ukraine conflict, newspaper El Economista reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reuters had previously reported that Cepsa, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and private equity firm Carlyle, was planning to raise funds to accelerate its transition to clean energy by selling the unit, which is valued at around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

El Economista said Cepsa had received non-binding offers from several funds including Platinum, CVC-Diamond, Apollo and KPS Fund, as well as British chemical group Ineos.

But Citi, which is advising on the sale, has told the potential buyers it need a few weeks to assess the situation and before proceeding, the newspaper said.

A Cepsa spokesperson said the company continued to analyse all alternatives for its chemicals division.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Nathan Allen Editing by Mark Potter)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPF CG C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular