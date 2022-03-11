Spain's Cepsa puts chemical unit sale on hold due to soaring energy prices, newspaper says

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Spanish energy company Cepsa has put a planned sale of its chemicals business on hold while it examines the potential impact of spiralling energy prices from the Ukraine conflict, newspaper El Economista reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reuters had previously reported that Cepsa, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and private equity firm Carlyle, was planning to raise funds to accelerate its transition to clean energy by selling the unit, which is valued at around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

El Economista said Cepsa had received non-binding offers from several funds including Platinum, CVC-Diamond, Apollo and KPS Fund, as well as British chemical group Ineos.

But Citi, which is advising on the sale, has told the potential buyers it need a few weeks to assess the situation and before proceeding, the newspaper said.

A Cepsa spokesperson said the company continued to analyse all alternatives for its chemicals division.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Nathan Allen Editing by Mark Potter)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

