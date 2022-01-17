Spain's Cepsa hires executives from BP, Maersk Oil Trading

MADRID, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cepsa CPF.GQ has hired industry veterans from oil major BP and Maersk Oil Trading, it said on Monday, as the Spanish oil and gas company seeks to accelerate its move away from fossil fuels.

The appointments closely follow the arrival of Chief Executive Maarten Wetselaar, who took the helm on Jan. 1 to speed up the transition.

Cepsa, owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and private equity group Carlyle, has set out projects to develop wind and solar facilities in Portugal and Spain, including putting into operation a 28.8 megawatt wind farm in southern Spain.

The company has hired Carlos Barrasa, who previously headed both BP's Spanish business and a unit aimed at supporting the phase-out of carbon in cities and large companies, with the title Director of Commercial & Clean Energies.

It also named as Director of Trading Savvas Manousos, who arrives from Maersk Oil Trading, a unit of shipping giant Maersk MAERSKb.CO.

Wetselaar said in a statement that the management structure "puts the customer at the heart of our decarbonisation drive and accelerates our journey to become a leading company in low-carbon energy and sustainable mobility businesses."

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Barbara Lewis)

