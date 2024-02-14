Spain's Celsa considering sale of steel mills in Poland, Norway and UK -Expansion

MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spain's largest privately owned industrial group, Celsa, may sell its steel mills in Poland, Norway and Britain, which have a combined market value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion), Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday.

The Polish unit, Celsa Huta Ostrowiec, would generate the most interest from potential buyers and could be worth as much as 800 million euros, the newspaper said, citing unidentified financial sources.

The Nordic unit could be valued around 300 million euros, while Celsa Steel UK would be worth about 200 million euros, the paper said.

Celsa is working with Citi on the possible divestments abroad, Expansion said.

The potential disposal of its foreign businesses is part of the steel maker's new strategy it is carrying out, advised by consulting firm Bain & Company.

Celsa and Bain were not immediately available to comment on the report. Citi declined to comment.

In September 2023, a local court in Barcelona approved a multibillion-euro restructuring plan presented by Celsa's creditors, handing over control of the firm to a group that includes Deutsche Bank, Attestor, Anchorage, GoldenTree and SVP.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado. Editing by Inti Landauro and Gerry Doyle)

