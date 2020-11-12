Spain's Cellnex to buy 10 bln euro phone mast portfolio from CK Hutchison

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison 0001.HK in a deal valued at 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

Cellnex said it would pay 8.6 billion euros in cash while CK Hutchison will also receive 1.4 billion in new Cellnex shares. The transaction should boost Cellnex's annual revenues by around 1.2 billion euros, the Barcelona-based company said.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Allen Editing by Isla Binnie)

