Spain's Cellnex to acquire France's Hivory for 5.2 bln euros, plans capital hike of up to 7 bln euros
BARCELONA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Wednesday it would acquire French telecoms tower company Hivory, with an initial investment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.25 billion), after reaching an agreement with Altice and Starlight Holdco.
Cellnex plans to finance the operation with an up to 7 billion euros capital hike, which will be proposed during its shareholders meeting at the end of March, the company said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.
($1 = 0.8315 euros)
(Reporting by Joan Faus)
