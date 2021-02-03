Spain's Cellnex to acquire France's Hivory for 5.2 bln euros, plans capital hike of up to 7 bln euros

BARCELONA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Wednesday it would acquire French telecoms tower company Hivory, with an initial investment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.25 billion), after reaching an agreement with Altice and Starlight Holdco.

Cellnex plans to finance the operation with an up to 7 billion euros capital hike, which will be proposed during its shareholders meeting at the end of March, the company said in a statement to the Spanish stock regulator.

($1 = 0.8315 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus)

