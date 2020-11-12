Spain's Cellnex signs $11.2 bln phone mast deal with CK Hutchison

Adds detail

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a portfolio of 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison 0001.HKin a deal valued at 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

Cellnex said it would pay 8.6 billion euros in cash while CK Hutchison will also receive 1.4 billion euros in new Cellnex shares. The transaction should boost Cellnex's annual revenues by around 1.2 billion euros, the Barcelona-based company said.

Over the next eight years, the deal also foresees the construction of up to 5,250 new sites, requiring an investment of as much as 1.4 billion euros.

Combined, the acquisitions represent the biggest deal Cellnex has signed since it embarked on a rapid investment drive after listing in 2015, and will leave it with 103,000 towers and telecommunications sites across Europe.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

