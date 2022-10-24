Spain's Cellnex sells 1,100 UK phone towers to meet watchdog conditions

Spain's Cellnex will transfer a package of 1,100 sites in the United Kingdom to British telecoms infrastructure operator Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG), the Spanish mobile phone tower company said on Monday.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, comes as part of Cellnex's bid to close the purchase of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's 0001.HK British assets.

British competition watchdog CMA had set the sale of at least 1,000 Cellnex towers in the UK as a condition to approve the acquisition plans.

The transaction with CK Hutchison is now expected to close in mid-November, Cellnex said in a statement.

