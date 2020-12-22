Spain's Cellnex seen as frontrunner for Cyfrowy's infrastructure -sources

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Barcelona-based cellphone mast operator Cellnex CLNX.MC is seen as the frontrunner to buy mobile infrastructure from Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA, two sources familiar with the deal said.

Like European peers including Vodafone, Telecom Italia and Altice, the Polish company has been looking to sell its mobile towers as it seeks to book capital gains to offset some of the costs of upgrading its network.

Sources have said Cyfrowy's telecom infrastructure assets including its mobile towers, operated by the group's Polkomtel Infrastruktura unit, are worth 1.0-1.3 billion euros.

"Cellnex will most likely buy the Polkomtel's mobile towers," one person said. Another source confirmed the information.

Cellnex declined to comment. Cyfrowy Polsat was not immediately available for comment.

Since its public listing in 2015, Cellnex has been rapidly expanding its asset base, acquiring or building thousands of cellphone towers in the UK and other western European countries.

In October the group agreed with France's Iliad ILD.PA to buy a 60% stake in the cellphone tower unit of Play PLY.WA, a Polish telephone company which the French operator was in the process of taking over.

