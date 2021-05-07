Spain's Cellnex posts wider first-quarter net loss, core earnings rise 47%

Contributor
Joan Faus Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Spanish phone tower operator Cellnex reported on Friday a first-quarter net loss of 43 million euros ($52 million), over 40% wider than a year ago, on larger amortisations and costs stemming from acquisitions.

However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator rose 47% to 381 million euros, while total revenue grew 41% to 506 million euros, to slightly exceed Refinitiv Eikon's estimates.

Cellnex, which has grown rapidly since its listing in 2015 by actively buying up assets, said it maintained its guidance for 2021, expecting core earnings to increase over 50%.

