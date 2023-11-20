News & Insights

Spain's Cellnex plans to sell assets in Austria, Ireland, Cinco Dias says

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

November 20, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Spanish mobile phone masts operator Cellnex CLNX.MC plans to sell its Austrian and Irish businesses or stakes in the two units as part of its strategy to cut its debt, newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Monday citing unidentified market sources.

A spokesperson for Cellnex declined to comment.

Cellnex which had fuelled its fast expansion in many European countries through debt for several years, has switched to focus on reducing debt and upgrading its credit rating by next year.

In September, Cellnex had announced the sale of a 49% stake in its Swedish and Danish units to infrastructure investor Stonepeak for 730 million euros ($796.21 million).

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.