Spain's Cellnex nine-month net loss narrows, advances free cash flow goal

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

November 10, 2023 — 05:39 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC on Friday said its nine-month net loss narrowed to 198 million euros ($211.37 million) as a result of its expansion process, while it lowered its debt and advanced its goal of achieving a positive free cash flow to 2023.

Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator had lost 255 million euros in the same period in 2022.

Amid its new strategy of switching from expanding through acquisitions to reducing its debt, Cellnex reiterated its goal of obtaining a credit rating upgrade in 2024.

The company said it now expects to end the year with a positive free cash flow of between 100 and 150 million euros, a target originally set for 2024, thanks to equipment sales in France.

Cellnex's expanding network across Europe boosted its revenues by 17% to 3 billion euros, while its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16% to 2.2 billion euros.

Its net financial debt fell by 300 million euros from last June to 17.6 billion euros.

Shares reacted to the nine-month data falling 2.2% in mid morning trading.

($1 = 0.9368 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

