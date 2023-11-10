Spain's Cellnex nine-month net loss narrows, advances free cash flow goal

BARCELONA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex CLNX.MC on Friday said its nine-month net loss narrowed to 198 million euros ($211.37 million) as a result of its expansion process, while it lowered its debt and advanced its goal of achieving a positive free cash flow to 2023.

Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator had lost 255 million euros in the same period in 2022.

Amid its new strategy of switching from expanding through acquisitions to reducing its debt, Cellnex reiterated its goal of obtaining a credit rating upgrade in 2024.

The company said it now expects to end the year with a positive free cash flow of between 100 and 150 million euros, a target originally set for 2024, thanks to equipment sales in France.

($1 = 0.9368 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

