Spain's Caixabank raises 2024 profitability target to more than 12%

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC raised on Tuesday its target for return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) in 2024 to over 12% from 7.6% in the first quarter of this year thanks to an increase in core banking revenues buoyed by higher interest rates.

As part of its shareholder remuneration policy, the lender bank also said it planned a share buy-back programme of 1.8 billion euros ($1.88 billion).

($1 = 0.9580 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

