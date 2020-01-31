Spain's Caixabank Q4 net profit more than doubles, NII pressured

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank net profit in the fourth quarter more than doubled to 439 million euros ($487 million) on lower loan loss provisions and fewer charges. Bottom line was above an average of 395 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll. Net interest income -- a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs --, fell 0.4% to 1.23 billion euros against the same period a year earlier and 0.9% down from the previous quarter. Analysts had forecast a NII of 1.24 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CAIXABANK RESULTS/

