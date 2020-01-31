World Markets

Spain's Caixabank Q4 net profit more than doubles, NII pressured

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Albert Gea / Reuters

Spain's Caixabank net profit in the fourth quarter more than doubled to 439 million euros ($487 million) on lower loan loss provisions and fewer charges.

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank net profit in the fourth quarter more than doubled to 439 million euros ($487 million) on lower loan loss provisions and fewer charges. Bottom line was above an average of 395 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll. Net interest income -- a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs --, fell 0.4% to 1.23 billion euros against the same period a year earlier and 0.9% down from the previous quarter. Analysts had forecast a NII of 1.24 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CAIXABANK RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular