Spain's Caixabank Q2 net profit rises on lower restructuring costs

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Caixabank's CABK.MC second-quarter net profit rose 30% year-on-year due to lower restructuring costs despite setting aside 755 million euros ($898 million) to offset the COVID-19 impact in the April to June period, the bank said on Friday.

The country's third-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 115 million euros in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 195 million euros in the quarter.

($1 = 0.8410 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

