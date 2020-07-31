Spain's Caixabank Q2 net profit rises on lower restructuring costs

Spanish bank Caixabank's second-quarter net profit rose 30% year-on-year due to lower restructuring costs despite setting aside 755 million euros ($898 million) to offset the COVID-19 impact in the April to June period, the bank said on Friday.

The country's third-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 115 million euros in the quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 195 million euros in the quarter.

