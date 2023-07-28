News & Insights

Spain's Caixabank Q2 net profit rises 48% on higher lending income

July 28, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 47.7% in the second quarter from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income and a solid performance at its insurance business.

The lender reported a net profit of 1.28 billion euros in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 1.16 billion euros.

Caixabank also announced a 500 million euro ($548.35 million) share buy-back programme.

Banks across Europe, especially retail lenders, are benefiting from higher interest rates.

Caixabank's net interest income (NII), earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 61% year-on-year in the quarter to 2.44 billion euros, beating the 2.29 billion euros analysts expected.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

