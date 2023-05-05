News & Insights

Spain's Caixabank Q1 net profit rises 21% from same period a year ago

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

May 05, 2023 — 12:31 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 21% in the first quarter from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income.

The lender reported a net profit of 855 million euros ($944.18 million) in the January to March period compared to 706 million euros in the first quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 643 million euros.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

