Spain's Caixabank Q1 net profit rises 21% from same period a year ago

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Friday its net profit rose 21% in the first quarter from the same period in 2022 thanks to higher lending income.

The lender reported a net profit of 855 million euros ($944.18 million) in the January to March period compared to 706 million euros in the first quarter last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 643 million euros.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.