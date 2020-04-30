US Markets
BBVA

Spain's Caixabank net profit plunges over 80% on higher provisions

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit shrunk more than 80% after the lender booked provisions worth 400 million euros ($434.20 million) to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds details on earnings, provisions and background

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit shrunk more than 80% after the lender booked provisions worth 400 million euros ($434.20 million) to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Caixabank, the country's third-largest bank in terms of total assets, reported a net profit of 90 million euros in the January-March quarter, down from 533 million euros last year.

Spain, one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with more than 24,000 fatalities recorded so far, has been under one of the strictest lockdown since mid-March.

The country's government is now planning to gradually phase out the restrictions starting next week, but the economic paralysis is expected to take the country into a severe recession.

Caixabank's bottom line was also hit by one-off charges worth 109 million euros related to an early retirement plan in the quarter.

Besides the provision and the impairments, Caixbank profit was also hit by rock-bottom interest rates in the region. Its net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 3% in the period to 1.2 billion euros.

The bank's cost of risk, which measures the price of insuring its loan book, climbed to 31 basis points from 15 basis points a year earlier.

Caixabank's core equity tier-one ratio, an indicator of the a bank's solvency, remained at 12%.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular