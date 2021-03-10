Spain's CaixaBank issues green bond worth 1 billion euros

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Spanish retail bank CaixaBank CABK.MC said on Wednesday it has issued a green bond worth 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The bank said the proceeds will finance projects which contribute to environmental sustainability such as reducing greenhouse gases, preventing pollution and adapting to climate change.

CaixaBank said it has issued three green bonds and two social bonds with a combined value of 5 billion euros.

Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.

($1 = 0.8408 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

