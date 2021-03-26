Spain's Caixabank expects to reach job cuts deal with unions by end of Q2

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Caixabank CABK.MC expects to reach a deal with labour unions on job cuts related to the merger with smaller rival Bankia BKIA.MC by the end of the second quarter, CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said on Friday.

"We expect to start talks with the unions after Easter ... and close negotiations by the end of the second quarter," he told reporters on Friday.

Gortazar decline to estimate how many jobs the bank intends to cut.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro, Ingrid Melander)

