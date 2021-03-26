Spain's Caixabank expects to reach job cuts deal with unions by end of Q2

Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Spanish bank Caixabank expects to reach a deal with labour unions on job cuts related to the merger with smaller rival Bankia by the end of the second quarter, CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said on Friday.

"We expect to start talks with the unions after Easter ... and close negotiations by the end of the second quarter," he told reporters on Friday.

Gortazar decline to estimate how many jobs the bank intends to cut.

