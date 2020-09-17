Spain's Caixabank, Bankia approve merger deal, sources say

MADRID, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The boards of Spanish lenders Bankia BKIA.MC and Caixabank CABK.MC on Thursday approved the terms of a proposed merger that will create Spain's biggest domestic bank with around 600 billion euros ($710 billion) in assets, sources familiar with the matter said.

Caixabank and Bankia declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Sonya Dowsett)

