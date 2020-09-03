Spain's Caixabank and Bankia confirm merger talks

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spanish lenders Caixabank CABK.MC and BKIA.MC confirmed late on Thursday they are in merger talks to create the biggest domestic lender in Spain with total assets of more than 650 billion euros ($770.06 billion).

Caixabank, the country's third-largest bank by assets, said it was discussing an all-share merger with Bankia but had not reached an agreement with the state-owned lender beyond an exchange of information.

Both lenders said negotiations were ongoing with the knowledge of their boards.

A source from Spain's Economy Ministry said Spain's state bailout-fund FROB would analyse any proposal between the banks if their plans to combine were successful.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Sonya Dowsett)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

