Spain's Biosearch shares skyrocket after Irish Kerry announces offer bid

Shares of Spanish food supplement maker Biosearch Life jumped by more than 40% on Monday after Irish food and ingredients company Kerry announced a takeover bid.

Kerry offered 2.20 euros ($2.67) in cash for each Biosearch share, a price representing a 46% premium on Friday's close price and valuing the company at 127 million euros.

The Irish company said it had already secured 17 million shares, or 29.5% of Biosearch Life, which produces supplements from botanical extracts, probiotics and lipids for the food industry.

Biosearch shares soared 40% in morning trade to 2.12 euros, close to the 2.20 euros offered by Kerry.

Kerry's shares were down 2.4% after the offer was announced.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

