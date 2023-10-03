News & Insights

Spain's Berge hires investment banks to list shares of Astara unit - Expansion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 03, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spanish logistics group Berge has hired Morgan Stanley MS.N, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and HSBC HSBA.L as advisors to list the shares of its automotive unit Astara next year on the market, newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.

Family-controlled Berge intends to raise cash from the operation to expand Astara, a network of car dealerships in 19 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Expansion said.

The operation could value the company at around 2 billion euros ($2.09 billion), the newspaper said.

Berge, Astara, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and HSBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

After a drought of new listings on the Madrid stock market in the last few years, several companies in industries ranging from airlines to luxury and tourism were reportedly weighing initial public offerings over the past few weeks.

($1 = 0.9556 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

