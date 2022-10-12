BBVA

Spain's BBVA ups sustainable finance target 50% to 300 bln euros

Contributor
segments Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Spain's BBVA has raised its sustainable finance target to 300 billion euros ($291 billion) for the period between 2018 and 2025 from a current goal of 200 billion euros, the lender's chairman, Carlos Torres, said on Wednesday.

By segments, 65% comes from corporate and investment banking operations for large clients, followed by companies and retail financing.

($1 = 1.0305 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Josie Kao)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More