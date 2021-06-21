Spain's BBVA to sell custodian unit for 400 million euros, Expansion says

BBVA

Spanish bank BBVA plans to sell its depositary unit for 400 million euros ($475 million), newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The bank is handling the sale itself and expects to close a deal in the second half of the year, the newspaper said.

BBVA's custodian unit held 65 billion euros on behalf of investment funds at the end of the first quarter.

A BBVA spokesman declined to comment.

The Spanish bank completed the sale of its U.S. unit Bancshares for about $11.5 billion earlier in June.

($1 = 0.8419 euros)

