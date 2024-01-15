News & Insights

Spain's BBVA sees significant rise in 2023 dividend, Chairman says

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 15, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC expects to pay a significantly higher dividend for 2023 than the 0.43 euros per share paid out in 2022 as higher lending boosts profits, Chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday.

"With a growing profit, a declining number of shares and a constant dividend policy - with distributions between 40 to 50 percent of profit - we see how the dividend per share is clearly growing year after year," he said.

"We expect the dividend we pay our shareholders for the year 2023 to be higher per share than it was (in 2022)," he added.

The bank's dividend policy comprises of two cash payments - one interim and one final - which are complemented with a share buyback program.

Spanish banks have been benefiting from higher financial margins that will help them book record profits for the whole of 2023. Spanish lenders are mostly retail focused, which means they tend to benefit more from higher interest rates than some other banks in the euro zone.

Analysts expect BBVA's 2023 net profit to rise to 7.84 billion euros, according to data from Refinitiv.

In 2022, Spain's second-biggest lender by market value reported a net profit of 6.42 billion euros.

For 2024, Torres expected growth in BBVA's banking activities to continue after adding 11 million new customers over the past 12 months.

"This has also led us to increase lending, which was growing at a rate of 8% in September," he said.

At 0926 GMT, shares in BBVA were down 0.2% after gaining 46% in 2023.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Sharon Singleton)

Reuters
