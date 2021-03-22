BBVA

Spain's BBVA says its commitment to Turkey is unchanged

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's BBVA on Monday said its commitment to Turkey was unchanged after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked the country's central bank chief on Saturday, triggering a plunge in the Turkish lira.

MADRID, March 22 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Monday said its commitment to Turkey was unchanged after President Tayyip Erdogan abruptly sacked the country's central bank chief on Saturday, triggering a plunge in the Turkish lira.

BBVA, which makes around 14% of its profit in Turkey, increased its bottom line in Turkey 11.4% to 563 million euros ($669.74 million)in 2020.

"BBVA's commitment to Turkey is unchanged", a BBVA spokesman said, adding that the impact of a 10% decline of the lira versus euro had only 2 basis points impact on its capital.

($1 = 0.8406 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More