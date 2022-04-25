Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%

Adds details, previous valuation

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Monday said it has raised 23% the price it offered to buy the shares in Turkish lender Garanti GARAN.IS it does not already own, a move seeking to strengthen its exposure to emerging markets.

BBVA said the it would now pay 15.00 Turkish lira ($1.02) per share, up from previously 12.20 Turkish lira per share, for the 50.15% in Garanti, or 31.595 billion Turkish Lira, around 1.985 billion euros, if all Garanti's shareholders tender their shares.

Despite the increase of the offer in Turkish lira, when translated into euros, the bid is now worth less than the 2.25 billion euros of the offer initially announced on November 15.

Like its bigger Spanish rival Santander SAN.MC, BBVA BBVA.MC has been expanding in emerging economies where it see greater opportunities for growth as it struggles to boost income in more mature markets.

($1 = 14.7589 liras)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

