Spain's BBVA raises offer for Turkish lender Garanti by 23%

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Monday said it has raised 23% the price it offered to buy the shares in Turkish lender Garanti GARAN.IS it does not already own, a move seeking to strengthen its exposure to emerging markets.

BBVA said the it would now pay 15.00 Turkish lira ($1.02) per share, up from previously 12.20 euros per share, for the 50.15% in Garanti, or 31.595 billion Turkish Lira, around 1.985 billion euros, if all Garanti's shareholders tender their shares.

($1 = 14.7589 liras)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

