Spain's BBVA raises interim cash dividend by 33%

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Wednesday said it will pay shareholders an interim cash dividend of 0.16 euros ($0.17) per share in October against its 2023 results, a 33.3% increase from a year ago.

In October of last year, the bank had paid an interim dividend of 0.12 euros.

The interim dividend, which was backed by a net profit of 3.88 billion euros in the first half of the year, will be paid on Oct. 11, BBVA said.

The last day shares will trade with a right to the dividend will be Oct. 6.

In November 2021, BBVA raised its shareholder pay-out policy to between 40% and 50% of its profit from a previous range of 35% to 40%.

The bank's dividend policy comprises two cash payments - one interim and one final - which are complemented with a share buyback program.

In July, the bank had already announced a 1 billion euro share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.9527 euros)

