Spain's BBVA raises 2024 profitability target to 14%

Adds explanation on dividend policy, shares

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Thursday raised its 2024 target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 14% from 11.7% thanks to an increase in commercial activity and customer base in its main markets.

The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish stock market supervisor a new annual dividend distribution policy of between 40% and 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of distributing between 35% and 40%.

BBVA said the remuneration policy would be implemented with the possibility of combining cash distributions and share buy-backs.

At midday, BBVA shares were down 0.3% percent against a 0.06% fall on the European STOXX banking index .SX7P.

The remotely-held investor day comes just a few days after BBVA offered to buy the rest of Turkish bank Garanti GARAN.IS for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.6 billion), taking advantage of a slide in the lira and increasing its grip in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)

