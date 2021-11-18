US Markets
BBVA

Spain's BBVA raises 2024 profitability target to 14%

Contributors
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's BBVA on Thursday raised its 2024 target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 14% from 11.7% thanks to an increase in commercial activity and customer base in its main markets.

Adds explanation on dividend policy, shares

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Thursday raised its 2024 target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 14% from 11.7% thanks to an increase in commercial activity and customer base in its main markets.

The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish stock market supervisor a new annual dividend distribution policy of between 40% and 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of distributing between 35% and 40%.

BBVA said the remuneration policy would be implemented with the possibility of combining cash distributions and share buy-backs.

At midday, BBVA shares were down 0.3% percent against a 0.06% fall on the European STOXX banking index .SX7P.

The remotely-held investor day comes just a few days after BBVA offered to buy the rest of Turkish bank Garanti GARAN.IS for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.6 billion), taking advantage of a slide in the lira and increasing its grip in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular