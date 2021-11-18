US Markets
BBVA

Spain's BBVA raises 2024 profitability target to 14%

Contributors
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's BBVA said on Thursday it aimed to raise its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2024 to 14% from currently 11.7% due to a solid economic outlook in its core markets.

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Thursday it aimed to raise its return on tangible equity (ROTE) target for 2024 to 14% from currently 11.7% due to a solid economic outlook in its core markets.

The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish stock market supervisor a new annual dividend policy distribution of between 40% and 50% of consolidated ordinary profit, compared to the previous policy of distributing between 35% and 40%.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular