Spain's BBVA Q3 net profit falls 7% y/y, Mexico improves on loan payments

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - BBVA's BBVA.MC third-quarter net profit fell 6.9% from the same period a year ago on more financial impairments, although operating results were solid as loan repayment rates improved in its main market Mexico.

Spain's second-largest bank by total assets reported a net profit of 1.14 billion euros in the July-September period, beating expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 769 million euros.

BBVA set aside 1.04 billion euros in financial impairments, but had already done a frontloading exercise in the first half against the impact from the COVID-19 fallout, when it booked more than 4 billion euros, including a goodwill impairment in the U.S.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro, Ingrid Melander)

