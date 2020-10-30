Spain's BBVA Q3 net profit falls 6.9% y/y on COVID-19 charges

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 6.9% from the same period a year ago to 1.14 billion euros ($1.35 billion) on more loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact on its business from the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

