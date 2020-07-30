Spain's BBVA Q2 net profit falls 50% on COVID-19 charges, NII pressured

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 49.5% from the same period a year ago after setting aside 644 million euros ($757.7 million) in charges to cover the potential impact on its books from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's second-largest bank by total assets reported a net profit of 636 million euros in the April to June period, beating a forecast from analysts polled by Reuters, whohad expected a net profit of 573 million euros.

BBVA had been relying on its Mexican business, its main market, to cope with tough conditions for banks in Europe since the financial crisis.

But a recent pressure from lower interest rates in Mexico and a depreciation by the peso pressured lending income and profits.

Overall, BBVA's net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.1 billion euros, down 9.8% from the same quarter last year. Analysts expected NII to come in at 4.13 billion euros.

BBVA's fully loaded core tier-1 capital ratio also, which took a hit from front-loading the provisions in the previous quarter, rose 38 basis points in the April to June period to 11.22%.

($1 = 0.8500 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro and Ingrid Melander)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.