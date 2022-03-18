Spain's BBVA pushes greater European energy independence amid Ukraine crisis

MADRID, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian's invasion of Ukraine laid bare the need for a greater energy independence in Europe as the conflict will reduce global growth and increase inflation, Carlos Torres, the chairman of Spanish lender BBVA BBVA.MC, said on Friday.

"There is no doubt that the war will increase inflation and negatively affect growth, albeit with important differences across countries," Torres told a shareholders meeting in Bilbao.

While shares in Europe's major financial firms have fallen sharply since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as investors took fright at some institutions' exposure to Russia, the invasion has also stoked fears the energy imports Europe depends on to fuel its economy and households could be disrupted.

Torres said the conflict already had impacted financial markets negatively, with a "sharp increase in volatility and marked increases in the prices of all raw materials, especially oil and gas."

The BBVA chairman said the full impact would depend on the response of monetary, fiscal and regulatory policies.

In this context, Torres said that "Europe must move toward a greater energy independence, which should serve to mobilize the economy toward renewable energies with greater speed, if possible."

Though Spanish banks rank among the less exposed to Russian credit, with Spain's central bank estimating their credit risk at just above 700 million euros, the conflict could be damaging in the longer run due to the risks of delayed central bank interest rate hikes.

BBVA has just disclosed it has around 58 million euros in credit risk tied to Russia.

As of Thursday's close, shares in BBVA had fallen 6.4% since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour, while the European banking index .SX7P has declined 10.8% in the same period.

On Friday, BBVA shareholders are expected to approve a cash dividend of 0.23 euros per share, taking the total 2021 distribution to 0.31 euros, leaving its payout at 44% against full-year earnings.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo and Paul Simao)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.