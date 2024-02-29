Spain's BBVA plans to issue up to $1.6 bln in CoCo bonds

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - BBVA BBVA.MC said its board has approved the issuance of up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.62 billion) in contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds, excluding shareholder pre-emption rights.

CoCo bonds convert automatically into equity or are written off if a bank suffers a capital shortfall.

They include additional Tier 1 (AT1), which are perpetual and count towards banks' AT1 capital. Under an unwritten agreement in the market, investors expect AT1 bonds to be redeemed at the first call option date.

Spain's BBVA and Bank of Cyprus became the first banks to test demand for euro-denominated CoCo bonds in June last year after a decision by the Swiss regulator to write down $17 billion worth of Credit Suisse AT1s as part of a forced takeover by UBSUBSG.S roiled the AT1 market.

The Spanish bank said late on Wednesday it would communicate the terms of its latest CoCo bond issue when completed.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

