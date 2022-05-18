BBVA

Spain's BBVA pays $1.43 bln to raise stake in Turkish Garanti to 86%

Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday it had paid 22.76 billion Turkish lira ($1.43 billion) to raise its stake in Garanti to 85.97%, following the end of its voluntary bid for the rest of the Turkish lender it did not own.

ISTANBUL/MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Wednesday it had paid 22.76 billion Turkish lira ($1.43 billion) to raise its stake in Garanti GARAN.IS to 85.97%, following the end of its voluntary bid for the rest of the Turkish lender it did not own.

At the end of last month, BBVA had raised its bid for Garanti to 15.00 Turkish lira ($0.9404) per share from 12.20 lira or to 1.985 billion euros for the 50.15% stake of Garanti it did not hold.

Despite increasing the offer by 23% to up to 31.595 billion lira in case of full-acceptance, when valued in euros, BBVA's bid was worth less than the 2.25 billion euros when it was initially announced on Nov. 15 as the Turkish currency had since depreciated by more than 28%.

Surpassing the 50% threshold will allow the Spanish lender to allocate more capital to Garanti without launching an additional tender offer.

Like bigger Spanish rival Santander SAN.MC, BBVA has been expanding in emerging economies where it sees greater growth as it struggles to boost income in mature markets.

