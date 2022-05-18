BBVA

Spain's BBVA pays $1.4 bln for additional 36.12% stake in Turkish lender Garanti

Spain's BBVA said on Wednesday it had paid 22.76 billion Turkish lira ($1.43 billion) for an additional 36.12% stake in Turkish lender Garanti following its voluntary takeover offer.

After the end of the acceptance period, BBVA now owns a 85.97% stake in Garanti, it said in a filing to Turkey's stock market regulator.

Surpassing the 50% threshold will allow the Spanish lender to allocate more capital to Garanti without launching an additional tender offer.

($1 = 15.9440 liras)

