BBVA

Spain's BBVA opens Bitcoin trading service to clients in Switzerland

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Spain's BBVA on Friday said it had opened a bitcoin trading service to all private banking clients in Switzerland available as of June 21.

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Friday said it had opened a bitcoin trading service to all private banking clients in Switzerland available as of June 21.

The bank said its offer would include bitcoin trading and custody services, with the aim of extending it to other cryptocurrencies though it would not offer advice on these types of investments.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters