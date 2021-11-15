Spain's BBVA offers to buy 50.15% in Garanti for up to 2.25 bln euros

Adds details

MADRID, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Monday said it has decided to launch a tender offer for the 50.15% stake it does not own in its Turkish lender Garanti BBVA GARAN.IS for up to 2.25 billion euros ($2.58 billion).

The offer price of 12.20 Turkish lira ($1.22) per share represented a premium of 15% over the Friday market price or a 34% premium over the volume weighted average price of the past six months, the Spanish bank said.

BBVA, like its rival Santander SAN.MC, is struggling to earn money from more mature markets in Europe and has been expanding in emerging markets where it sees greater opportunities for growth.

Despite the current volatility in the Turkish market, BBVA has always defended its long-term commitment towards Turkey, which it considers a strategic market.

($1 = 10.0153 liras)

